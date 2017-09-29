With live shows now officially underway, this week it's a 'Strictly Come Dancing' special on 'Into It'.

Now we've seen the 15 new contestants strutting their stuff for the first time, the team is discussing the biggest surprises of the bunch, and casting their minds forward to the rest of the series.

They're also reflecting on a few favourite moments from years gone by, and sharing their predictions for who'll be making it through to this year's live final.

All this and more in the 'Into It: Strictly Special' which you can listen to above, or click here to subscribe on iTunes.