My Experience Of Race Disappoints Me

Jamelia is a British recording artist, television presenter and actress whose career has spanned over 10 years. She has won four Mobo Awards, appeared on numerous panel shows and on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

Jamelia regularly stands up against prejudice and believes that by talking about our differences, culture and race, we - as a society - can overcome hatred and misunderstanding. She recently hit headlines when she blogged about a racist incident she experienced on a train, which she touches on in this exclusive vlog for The Huffington Post UK.

In this vlog, Jamelia also discusses the kind of world she wants her daughter to live in, her own experience of growing up as a black woman and why she thinks we all need to talk about racism more.