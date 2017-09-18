All Sections
    We Need Women In Maths, Science And Up In Space

    18/09/2017 17:30 BST | Updated 18/09/2017 17:30 BST


    In her new show, I Could've Been An Astronaut, comedian Katy Brand explores her love of astronomy and her 'crapness' at maths. In the show she also talks about the lack of encouragement girls receive to study STEM subjects - and in an exclusive vlog for HuffPost UK she discusses this further. Katy says that: "Without female engineers and architects, how will we ever get away from massive phallic buildings dominating the sky-line of every city in the world?

    "More soft and curvy, vaguely vaginal structures from likes of the late Zaha Hadid would be very welcome."

    Katy Brand: I Could've Been an Astronaut is at the Soho Theatre between 19th and 23rd September. Tickets www.sohotheatre.com

