    THE BLOG

    Don't Look For The Next Female Comedy Trend - Just Go With What's Funny

    29/03/2017 13:04 BST | Updated 29/03/2017 13:29 BST

    all women everywhere

    Kerry Howard is an English actress best known for playing Laura in Him & Her and Leanne in Witless. Here she vlogs for The Huffington Post UK on how she "fell into" comedy after seeing her brother Russell on stage, how she wants to honour and replicate the work of leading women like French and Saunders and Victoria Wood, and why casting agents shouldn't look for trends in female comedians or writers and instead "just go with what's funny".

    Kerry will also be appearing in Wednesday's episode of Drunk History on Comedy Central at 10pm. In the episode she drunkenly narrates the story of Beatrix Potter, which stars Emma Bunton and Blake Harrison.

    HuffPost UK is running a month-long project in March called All Women Everywhere, providing a platform to reflect the diverse mix of female experience and voices in Britain today

    Through blogs, features and video, we'll be exploring the issues facing women specific to their age, ethnicity, social status, sexuality and gender identity. If you'd like to blog on our platform around these topics, email ukblogteam@huffingtonpost.com

