This Is Where Noel Fielding Got His Shirt

The arrival of Channel 4's incarnation of The Great British Bake Off sparked much discussion. Was it as good as the previous one? Were there too many adverts? Most importantly however, the internet demanded to know the answer to one burning question: where did Noel Fielding buy that spectacular shirt?

Brave souls asked the internet, and they were blessed with answers. Noel's beautiful, raven-patterned shirt was from the London-based luxury brand Silken Favours. The brand, under creative director Vicki Murdoch, not only makes wonderfully outlandish shirts, but also scarves, cushions, and even stationery. It's a favourite of celebrities such as Alice Levine of My Dad Wrote A Porno (pictured below). Sadly, for admirers of the glorious garment, it appears to have been bought some time ago and is no longer available on the website. In fact, while Noel graced our screens the other night, Silken Favours sold out of almost every shirt they stock. You can, however, drop them and email and ask very nicely if they might be able to make you one specially.

While we all anticipate Silken Favours' next release, here are a few other designers with beautifully illustrated brands to check out.

Jessica Russell Flint

Central St Martin's grad Jessica Russell Flint has been a favourite with those in the know for a while now. Fashion icon Daisy Lowe attended her launch party back in 2013, after all. Her bold, bright accessories always stand out from the crowd, and her beautiful illustrations manage to look playful but also luxurious. The brand has until recently been more focused on accessories than clothes, with a range of scarves, bags and laptop cases. Much to the delight of fans, however, a collection of Ready to Wear has been planned for Spring 2018. The themes will be Hong Kong Pop, Texicana, and Jungle Jungle. Preorders will go live imminently, so watch this space!

Louise Coleman

This is one for those of you with a more subdued and, dare I say, gothy sense of style, look no further than the beautiful work of Louise Coleman. Dark and brooding, this designer's range of tops, dresses, and scarves are sure to make a statement in any scenario. Her designs draw on Japanese themes, with Koi and anime eyes adorning some of the silk creations. The artist also cites her childhood in Norfolk as an influencing factor, owing to some of the fairytale themes in her prints. This brand is perfect for fashionistas who want slightly more sombre designs.

Kristjana S Williams

Icelandic illustrator Kristjana S Williams has quite the resumé. She's worked with Fortnum and Mason, Liberty, and the Shard. Lovers of fine fragrance will recognise her work from the Penhaligon's Portraits collection, brought to life by her enchanting cast of characters. Not one for clothes, Williams instead focuses her talents on an incredible range of homewares, including cushions, pouffes, and some utterly mind-blowing armchairs. The detailed designs include imagery from the depths of the ocean, the tops of mountains, and the wilds of East London. Her Instagram account is a source of endless inspiration to any fashion fans in love of a good print.

Lily and Lionel

This is a London brand with bohemian flair. Another darling of the fashion set, Lily and Lionel has been endorsed by fashionable women such as writer and host of The High Low podcast Dolly Alderton, and blogger and trendsetter Tijan Serena. With a collection what includes dresses, pyjamas, and shirts, Lily and Lionel is bound to satisfy your need for flirty prints. The brand was named after creator Alice Stone's grandparents, who both worked in the British textile industry. Fittingly, the brand is full of nods to vintage style, bringing the past into the present by using contemporary illustrations on classic shapes.

Now, only one question remains: what on Earth will Noel wear next?