The Power Of Technology In Preparing For Brexit Uncertainty

The UK workforce is witnessing first-hand how quickly the political landscape can impact a business from one day to the next. The social and political events of the past 12 months have been turbulent to say the least. And since Article 50 was triggered in March, the government has formally started its negotiations of the UK's exit from the EU. Many will be worried about how the outcomes will affect them and their business, and they are not alone in their concerns. Every sector will be affected in one way or another, and it remains to be seen exactly how.

In response to this, I refer to the statement: 'change is the only constant'. Let's not forget how industries and global giants have been disrupted by the application economy in the last decade. The Nokia 3310 as the hottest phone was replaced by Apple's iPhone, Airbnbs are the new hotels and Netflix is the new Blockbuster - just a few examples from the wave of digital transformation over the last few years.

The digital darlings of business



The technology sector in the UK can continue to be a driving force in supporting growth for the economy as the Brexit process continues - but prioritising it will be crucial in robust Brexit negotiations. The benefits of being a digitally-driven business will have little impact if the environment is not set up for it. Not least to help business prosper, but also to make the most of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, augmented reality, machine learning.

Globally, legacy companies are facing disruption from the new 'digital darlings'. The (correct) reaction is to reinvent themselves with a digital-first approach and, as we have witnessed, the legacy businesses are succeeding at challenging the start-ups. Monzo Bank's digital-first experience is no longer unique, as long-standing banks continue to roll out mobile-driven services. Meanwhile, Tesla's automated vehicles sit alongside connected cars from the likes of BMW and Mercedes.

In preparation for constant change



It's now a battle of disruptors, with large and small businesses learning to operate like agile start-ups. Legacy businesses have brand recognition and a knowledge of the marketplace that can offer them a head start - but only if they're willing to embrace change.

Our view is that these businesses are operating like a 'modern software factory'. They are not confined to a particular sector and live and breathe the app economy, but the core values consist of re-wiring themselves for the new world order; a state of constant change.

Realistically, you're not going to be able to prepare for every scenario, and trying to do so could be detrimental. But set yourself up for constant change and you'll be as ready as you can.

Do this by taking a collaborative approach to IT and you'll be best placed to innovate, boost productivity, and draw ahead of competitors as change accelerates. Being responsive and adaptable is the best way to keep the business in flight during turbulent times.

The ability to quickly develop agile and secure software make up the ingredients a business needs to harness these forces and achieve sustained success and growth. But no organisation should do that alone. They need a balance of the right ingredients, including a partner that has the skills, products and services to work collaboratively at pace.