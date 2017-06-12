How To Get Rid Of Dark Circles

Do you look like the guy from The Addams Family?!?

So you wake up every morning and you forever resemble this guy from The Addams Family! 😭

(Image from Pixabay)

No matter what you try, you just can't seem to get rid of those bags and dark circles. We've heard the joke before, "I could carry a fortnight's shopping under my eyes". If you've said that line before, hallefuckinglujah you're in the right place!

Ok, so how do I get rid of them, I hear you say?

Well in this blog I'm going to concentrate fully on the dark circles! Check back next time for a more in depth blog on how to banish bags. We need to take this one step at a time ladies!

Did you know that you are probably feeding the problem? Wine and salt are huge factors of dark circles under the eyes. So yep, if you really want to get rid of your dark circles, you first need to give up the wine and the Lindt salted caramel chocolate... oh you didn't even know that existed?!? YES. It does. I'm not going to lie. It's seriously fu**ing good too. After all I am the chocolate queen, so I know good chocolate!

Wine and salt certainly aren't the only contributing factors though, so don't throw out your cork screw just yet. Not getting enough sleep AND getting too much sleep can also cause problems!! What the actual fu*k though, seriously? Holy mother of God! Is there such a thing as too much sleep? I don't think so. 😒

How do I actually get rid of the dark circles then?

Alright, you've more than likely tried all the miracle creams that promise to banish your dark circles in three seconds... nope. Don't waste your cash. Ain't gonna work honey bunch.

But what does work? Randomly, potatoes! Yeah. I know. But keep going with me here. You need to cut up potatoes into circular wedges. Pop them over your eyes and leave for 15 minutes. I know this sounds utterly ridiculous, but beggars can't be choosers and IT WORKS! A client of mine tried this after I told her about it.

She did it three times a week, (with fresh potatoes obviously) 🙄 and she saw a huge difference in her eyes! i wouldn't recommend recycling your potato slices afterwards though... but if you're into that kinda thing. Go for it. Let me know how your mince and tatties taste! ✌🏻😁

Get the Vitamin E onto your skin...

Another great thing for your eyes is vitamin E! Vitamin e is packed full of goodness! It fights off free radicals from the body which play a huge part in the aging process. It's full of antioxidants and it helps to keep skin looking youthful and fresh! Especially the skin around the eyes. Under eye skin is very thin and delicate so ages first. Using a very tiny amount of vit E cream around your eyes can help protect it.

And get the Vitamin K into your skin

Vitamin K is amazing for poor circulation. Poor circulation is another reason why some people get dark circles. Start eating tons of green vegetables. Broccoli, spinach, kale, Brussels sprouts all have fantastic nutrients that help improve the circulation. Maybe go steady on the veg though, all in moderation. Otherwise there might be some nuclear gasses coming from your under carriage! 💨💨💨

(Image from Pixabay)

You need to be drinking at least 2 litres of water every day too. It's not as much as it sounds though! About 3.5 pints! If you can down a pint of vodka no bother, then you definitely have the skills for downing water. However you need to space your water intake out throughout the day. 💧💧💧

Why is water good for me?

Water is amazing for clearing out any toxins in the body. It helps speed up metabolism and it helps the body to function normally. Circulation is improved by a good body that works well!

Fake it till I make it

If you REALLY can't wait until your body does the job for you and gets rid of your dark circles.... it can take up to 14 days to see a difference. Leave up to six weeks though trying the Vit E and K trick! But if you can't wait, then you need to fake it till you make it lovely lady!

Theres an INCREDIBLE powder that I sell in my salon, it's a Lily Lolo mineral cosmetics product. It's a delightful yellow coloured powder that is amazing for making dark circles disappear! Just like that!!! POOOF! Gone! Toodledoo motherfuc*er! 👋🏻😎

The yellow powder is designed to counteract against purple tones in the skin. Dark circles are generally a very purple hued colour! You literally decant the product into the lid, grab your concealer brush and dab onto the dark circles. Then pop over a mineral foundation on top! Job done and your dark circles are banished! The product is called PeepO and is only £8 too!!!!! 😍

Let me know below if you struggle with dark circles or if you've tried things before! I'd love to help.

Nic ❤️

Salon Owner, Educator & Beauty Expert