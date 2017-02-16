So from letting my grey go grey and feeling invisible, a whole new adventure opened up to me! A model at the age of 53, in which my grey hair launched my career... who would of thought it? We have come a long way since my mother's day.

I clearly remember her at 55 still making her own clothes and using a powder compact to dab on her nose on Sundays. It is absolutely wonderful that the fashion industry is beginning to accept all ages and all sizes. We are beautiful just the way we are. Age is just a number. My ambassador role for a makeup company called 'Look Fabulous Forever' is a particular highlight in my career to date. Cosmetics especially designed and created for mature skin. It's a miracle and it works!

When I did the Swimsuits For All campaign I couldn't believe I was asked to wear a bikini, the horror! However, in the spilt second of being asked it to wear it, I remember thinking this is what a women of 56 looks like. Clearly, I was feeling brave. My tummy shows signs of carrying baby twins 22 years ago and not to mention the cellulite.

I felt extremely proud that I could represent women of my age. Not only to demonstrate my flaws but to embrace my body the way it is. I am not ashamed, nor should I be!

Ashley Graham appeared on the front cover of Sports Illustrated; the first curvy woman to do so; a healthy, sexy size UK 16. Myself, being the oldest women to appear in this magazine was a lovely surprise. It is truly about time that today's society included all females of any age and any size. What a fantastic message to send to young girls that it's fine to be curvy, it's acceptable to have a rolly tummy and it's amazing to have grey hair. Love your self, Believe in your self, we are all unique.

It's been a long time coming and we still have a long way to go. But lets stick together and support each other. I feel very empowered to say to women out there, YES you can and YES you look fabulous just the way you are. Embrace it and own it!

