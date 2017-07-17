Staying Safe And Healthy In This Automation Age: Best Tips And Practices

Hooray, the world is currently experiencing a revolutionary innovation where robots get to tackle all the stressful activities like driving, manufacturing, and so on -- what a time to be alive.



From fewer accidents on roads and highways to reduced carbon emissions, which our planet will be thankful for, the benefits of these advancements are enormous.



However, like everything good, comes its downsides.



It was noted a while back that the human attention span has gone lower than that of a goldfish, but how much further will this decline go once we are provided with even more time and freedom to occupy ourselves with the numerous tech gadgets around us?



Henceforth, we humans must devise means to stay healthy, reap benefits off of these innovations and still retain an upper hand against the robots -- and one of the easiest and best ways to do this is by creating an effective health and wellness routine for ourselves.



Thence, below are well-composed tips and pointers to key into in order to be in good form and state while reaping more benefits than harm off of these innovations.

On exercising, inculcate the following tips:



1. Expand your understanding of the benefits of exercise



Though most people engage in exercise for the sole purpose of burning excess fat, this is not its only benefit. Viewing weight loss as the only benefit of exercise can keep you from enjoying its numerous benefits if you are complacent about your physique and see no reason to exercise.



Exercise goes far beyond burning fat to aiding mental well-being, reducing cognitive decline, boosting social and emotional life, and so many others. Have this in mind and understand that you always have a reason to exercise.



2. Forget unrealistic fitness goals



It's alright to want to transform from shapeless to a seemingly perfect physique. However, it's important to note that everything takes time and follows a gradual process. Hoping to experience a magic transformation may, in turn, hinder you from realizing your progress and destabilize you from going further.



3. Make good nutrition and healthy living a priority in your life



No one exercises while they're hungry and expects to attain a healthy body. Alongside exercising, it's very important to maintain a healthy meal, rich in all essential elements as this replenishes worn-out tissues from within, thereby aiding a boost in health and vitality.

On being creative, key to the following tips:



When some chosen career fields were analyzed by the University of Oxford, it was shown that Loan Officers are the most automatable with a 98% probability of automation. Interestingly, however, it was shown that it's quite difficult to automate career fields that require strong creative, social and communication skills. With this in mind, it's a fact that one of the best ways to survive and remain relevant in this digital age is by tapping into our creativity juice to discover new approaches that work. Below, therefore, are tips for doing so:



4. Consume less and create more



It's fine to anticipate the release of new products and services. What's not fine, however, is focusing only on ways to derive momentary pleasure from such products rather than on ways to use such products to make something good for yourself. We've come way past the point of depending on white collar jobs, use everything around you to make something good for yourself, who could tell, you might be the next Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg.



5. Dare to explore



Don't always follow the part of the mediocrity -- who often miss out on great opportunities in life. Though the automation innovation may be posing threats in some certain career fields, it doesn't mean it's entirely harmful. Explore hidden opportunities that the average man will never know of because he's busy crying wolf alongside the mediocrity.



6. Utilize available time efficiently



One of the major advantages of the AVs innovation is that it'll help us save 'time' -- a very precious possession. However, it's a fact that most individuals, instead of using the free time to get more work done, will get even more involved with tech gadgets and social media that'll cause more decline in their attention span and related effects. Like stated above, consume less and strive to use any available resource -- such as the free time -- to create.



So far, the benefits of these innovations seemingly outweighs the downsides. However, as it's said, failure to prepare is preparing to fail. Hence, take note of the above tips and apply as many that are applicable to you as possible to ensure whatever the future holds, you'll be more than ready to survive it.

