As A Gay Man I Felt Robbed By My Religion

When Simon Atkins met his boyfriend Matthew he was unhappy and dissatisfied with his own religion, Catholicism. In contrast Matthew, who is Jewish, seemed to have it all - gay men and women had the culture, religion and could even get married in a synagogue.

To really understand if this was the case Simon went on a personal journey, captured in his new BBC Three documentaryMy Big Gay Jewish Conversion. Here he vlogs for HuffPost UK about what he learnt, what saddened him and how being gay and religious is possible.

My Big Gay Jewish Conversion, available now on BBC Three.