Stacey Solomon, X Factor finalist, Queen of the Jungle and regular Loose Women panellist vlogs about the stigma she has faced for having two sons by different fathers and how, as a result, she feels increasingly conflicted about whether she should have more children. She reveals that her desire for a bigger family, like the one she grew up in, is at odds with societal pressures.

Parenting is Stacey's passion and she plans to vlog about all aspects of parent life in the future.