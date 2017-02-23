All Sections
    Commons People Podcast: If You Tolerate This, Then Your NHS Will Be Next

    23/02/2017 18:05 GMT | Updated 24/02/2018 10:12 GMT

    This week's Commons People sees the team wondering if Labour has gone too far with its campaigns on the NHS, after saying "babies will die" if the Tories win in Copeland.

    Theresa May is facing trouble from her backbenchers over business rates, and is also under scrutiny over what she knew about former Guantanamo Bay detainee who was awarded £1million compensation before becoming a suicide bomber in Iraq.

    There is the usual amazing quiz - no, seriously - and the crucial In Case You Missed It.

    As well as listening online, you can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes by clicking here.

