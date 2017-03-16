All Sections
    Commons People Podcast: IndyRef2, This Time It's Personal

    16/03/2017 17:09 GMT | Updated 17/03/2017 09:25 GMT

    It was the busiest week in politics since, well, the last one, and The Huffington Post UK team had plenty to consider. Philip Hammond's Budget u-turn, a new call for Scottish Independence referendum, and David Davis admitting a lack of planning for Brexit were all key talking points.

    There was also the matter of Jeremy Corbyn's PMQs performance, an interview with Tim Farron and a quiz about Scotland - which provoked as many arguments as the first independence referendum.

    As well as listening online, you can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes by clicking here.

