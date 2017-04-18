All Sections
    • Breastfeeding My Daughter Is One Of The Things I Am Proudest Of In My Life

    • Elena Davies Mama, feminist and blogger learning to gently parent after loss
    18/04/2017 09:26 BST | Updated 18/04/2017 12:54 BST

    Elena Davies has been exclusively breastfeeding her daughter Lily since she was 12 weeks - however it wasn't an easy journey. In this vlog, Elena discusses their story, exploring her desire to 'prove my body worked' after losing her son, Aneurin, at 34 weeks and her disappointment when it was suggested she formula fed Lily instead.

    Although she acknowledges that we should stop pitting mums against each other and recognise both formula and breast are viable options, she believes that formula is offered too quickly, and for those who want to breastfeed, lactation consultants and places like La Leche League should be recommended for support first.

