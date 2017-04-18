Breastfeeding My Daughter Is One Of The Things I Am Proudest Of In My Life

Elena Davies has been exclusively breastfeeding her daughter Lily since she was 12 weeks - however it wasn't an easy journey. In this vlog, Elena discusses their story, exploring her desire to 'prove my body worked' after losing her son, Aneurin, at 34 weeks and her disappointment when it was suggested she formula fed Lily instead.

Although she acknowledges that we should stop pitting mums against each other and recognise both formula and breast are viable options, she believes that formula is offered too quickly, and for those who want to breastfeed, lactation consultants and places like La Leche League should be recommended for support first.