Parents are being encouraged to take control of their kids’ sugar intake by giving them a maximum of two, 100-calorie snacks each day.

Half of children’s sugar intake (around seven sugar cubes a day) comes from unhealthy snacks and sugary drinks, according to Public Health England (PHE), so they have launched a Change4Life campaign to promote healthier snacks.

According to PHE, each year children consume almost 400 biscuits, more than 120 cakes, buns and pastries, 100 portions of sweets, nearly 70 chocolate bars and 70 ice creams.

“The true extent of children’s snacking habits is greater than the odd biscuit or chocolate bar,” said Dr Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at PHE. “Children are having unhealthy snacks throughout the day and parents have told us they’re concerned.

“To make it easier for busy families, we’ve developed a simple rule of thumb to help them move towards healthier snacking – ‘Look for 100 calories snacks, two a day max’.”