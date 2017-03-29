This 100-Year-Old Female Tattoo Artist Is Cool AF

Meet the coolest 100-year-old ever.

Whang Od has dedicated her entire life to the traditional hand-tapped body art of her tribe. She is the last remaining tattoo artist of the Kaling tribe in the Philippines.

In a hilltop hut in the Cordillera mountains, Od has tattooed everyone from her friends and neighbours to worldly travellers who pass by.

Apparently, born on 17 February 1917, Od’s boyfriend and love of her life died during the war when she was 25-years-old, and she’s never married.

As the last remaining master tattooist, when she dies there will be no one else to carry on the tradition. In fear of the tradition dying out, Od teaches her sister’s granddaughter Grace the ancient Filipino body art, along with a younger generation of women, in the hope that the art form is kept alive for many more years to come.