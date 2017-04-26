Badass 101-Year-Old Woman Runs 100m Race (And Wins A Gold Medal)

Man Kaur is 101 years old, but that didn’t stop her from taking part in an athletics competition recently (and leaving with a medal).

Kaur, from Punjab, India, took home a gold medal at the 2017 World Masters Games in New Zealand on Monday after competing in the women’s 100m dash.

Kaur may have been the only competitor in the 100+ age category, but that doesn’t make her achievement any less impressive.