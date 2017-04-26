All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    26/04/2017 10:54 BST

    Badass 101-Year-Old Woman Runs 100m Race (And Wins A Gold Medal)

    The video is incredible 🙌

    Man Kaur is 101 years old, but that didn’t stop her from taking part in an athletics competition recently (and leaving with a medal).

    Kaur, from Punjab, India, took home a gold medal at the 2017 World Masters Games in New Zealand on Monday after competing in the women’s 100m dash.

    Kaur may have been the only competitor in the 100+ age category, but that doesn’t make her achievement any less impressive.

    MICHAEL BRADLEY via Getty Images

    Kaur didn’t start to run until she was 94 years old and is living proof you’re never too old to take up fitness. 

    The centenarian completed the race in 74 seconds which is no mean feat, considering the average adult woman reportedly takes around 34 seconds to jog the distance.

    Kaur hopes to inspire other women to follow in her footsteps. She’s certainly left us reaching for our trainers.

    SEE ALSO:

    Six People Over 80 Giving Us Serious Fitness Goals
    MORE:fitness50 plusrunning uk diet and fitnes

    Conversations