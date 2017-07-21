11 Proofs That The Apollo Moon Landings Were NOT Fake

Neil Armstrong walked on the Moon on 21 July 1969. So did Buzz Aldrin. So did 10 other people after that.

Humans have been to the Moon.

Despite this fact, there remain a hardcore of people who are convinced that the Apollo 11 Moon landings were somehow faked for the purposes of both irritating Russia and testing the loyalty of the tens of thousands of people involved in covering up the biggest news story in human history.