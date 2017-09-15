17 Ridiculous Arguments You'll Find Yourself Having With Your Teenager

Teenagers can be lovely company. They can also be seriously annoying, especially if you’re a parent who just wants the best for them. While it’s great that your teens are growing in independence and becoming more opinionated, it also means you’re going to have many years of arguments, most of them unwinnable. Rowing with your teenagers can be exhausting and frustrating, but there is some reassurance - parenting experts agree that parents and teens who argue and keep up a ‘constant dialogue’ are actually closer than those who just clam up and simmer. So polish up your debating skills. You’ll need them.

JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images

We asked parents for their silliest squabbles with teens... Food fights 1. “Why fried bacon and the odd McDonald’s is OK if you’re a committed vegetarian. I can’t believe I even bothered arguing that one. We still have a cupboard full of chickpeas and couscous that no one’s ever going to eat.” Catherine 2. “How many encrusted cereal bowls you can put above the dishwasher and then tell your mother ‘I was going to do it’.“Jo House rules 3. “That spending a fortune on stuff for your teenager to start university is not loving and thoughtful. My son just informed me: ‘These aren’t presents, Mum, they’re just stuff I need.’ I was sorely tempted to throw the lamp and cheese grater at him.” Jinny 4. “Why it’s not worth bothering keeping the house we all live in clean ‘because no one notices’.” Amy 5. “Yes, they’re their bedrooms but it’s my house. So when I ask them to run a Hoover round or bring dirty clothes down (or finally do it myself), I’m not ‘invading their space’.” Grace

cristianl via Getty Images

Social or anti? 6. “What the exact definition of a ‘gathering’ is. When is a lot of loud teens in your house a gathering, a full-on party or ‘just a few friends over’? My son thinks it’s obvious to anyone but an idiot, whereas I think a lot of teens shout-talking nonsense at 5am in the garden is idiotic and anti-social.” Matt 7. “We’re always telling our teenagers ’drink to have fun, not to get drunk”. Their response: ‘Durr. They’re the same thing.’ They think I’m a drinks snob when I want them to enjoy the taste, not just getting drunk as fast as they can.” Phil 8. “We argue a lot about curfews and what time my daughter should be home. I just want her to be safe but, as she keeps telling me, it’s her life. My life seems to be spent waiting up and worrying.” Sarah

Westend61 via Getty Images