In 46 areas of the country, all of the local secondary schools are under-performing, with the north west the worst-hit.

Schools that are considered to be failing face intervention, and a possible take over.

For the first time this year, schools were judged against a new measure called “Progress 8”, rather than on the proportion pupils achieving at least five C grades at GCSE.

The updated scoring system instead looks at the progress students make from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school, comparing them to youngsters with the same prior attainment.

Overall, 282 secondaries, educating 206,991 children, have fallen under the Government’s floor standard based on this new measure - around 9.3% of secondaries.