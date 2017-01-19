NASA, the Met Office and the Japan Meteorological Agency have all confirmed what many of us suspected: 2016 was the hottest year on record, again.

Globally averaged temperatures for the planet were 0.99 degrees above the mid-20th century mean.

To put that in even greater perspective, surface temperatures were at their warmest since records began in 1880.

If this all sounds a bit repetitive then NASA’s not lost on this. In fact as this excerpt from its official statement shows, it’s getting tired of repeating itself

“Two years ago, we wrote: ‘The year 2014 was Earth’s warmest in 134 years of records.’ Last year we wrote: ‘2015 was the warmest year ever recorded on Earth, and it was not even close.’ This year, we are running out of ways to say it.”