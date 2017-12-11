3,500 Year Old Mummy And ‘Beautiful’ Wall Mural Discovered In Egyptian Tombs

The mummified body of what is believed to have been a top Egyptian official has been discovered in an unexplored tomb in the Nile city of Luxor.

The linen-wrapped body was found alongside a trove of painted wooden funeral masks, wall inscriptions and several hundred carved statues dating back around 3,500 years, between the reigns of King Amenhotep II and King Thutmose IV.

A painted mural has survived largely intact, with Egyptologist Zahi Hawass telling The Independent: “It’s really beautiful and typical 18th dynasty. It looks like it was painted yesterday.”