    10/03/2017 11:11 GMT | Updated 10/03/2017 11:19 GMT

    7 Nuns Pictured At Seven Sisters London Underground Station

    Does what it says on the tin.

    This is what it looks like when the universe aligns. 

    Ben Patey, 33, was travelling home from work when he captured a snap of seven nuns on a train platform, at Seven Sisters London Underground station. 

    He said: “I had just had a long day and I was waiting to jump on the train when I looked across and saw the nuns and the sign. 

    SWNS
    It just feels RIGHT 

    “I had to do a double-take. It was one of those strange but amusing moments.” 

    Seven Sisters is believed to take its name from a group of seven elm trees which were planted around a willow tree in the 14th Century. 

    It is thought they may have been planted by seven non-ecclesiastical sisters who were going their separate ways. 

