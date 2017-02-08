A £9 million technical college is set to close after not a single pupil achieved a C grade or higher in their English and maths GCSEs in 2016.
Greater Manchester University Technical College will shut its doors at the end of the academic year - less than three years after it was opened.
The Oldham college said on Tuesday that a shortage of students meant the institution was not financially viable, the Press Association reported.
According to the Schools Week website, it is the seventh university technical college (UTC) to close down.
Michael Gove, as education secretary in 2011, championed university technical colleges (UTCs) in a bid to teach 14 to 19-year-olds technical and practical skills.
Oldham West and Royton Labour MP Jim McMahon said the UTC represented a “failed experiment”, the Manchester Evening News reported.
The college said in a statement: “Resources made available to schools and colleges are irretrievably linked to the number of students on roll and, unfortunately, the fact that the UTC has been unable to recruit enough students within the Oldham district and further afield has meant that it is not financially viable into the future.”
College chairman Gordon Main said: “Closing the (college) is hugely disappointing for all those who have worked so hard to give students the opportunity to pursue a technical education.
“The wellbeing and success of all our students remains our highest priority.
“Every effort will be made to ensure students get the support they need to complete their studies successfully and receive appropriate guidance for transition to their new place of learning.”