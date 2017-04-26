Raymon, a 90-year-old widower, broke hearts on Tuesday night after becoming the oldest person to have ever appeared on Channel 4’s ‘First Dates’. The pensioner broke down while reminiscing about his late wife, who passed away 16 years ago - they’d been married for 50 years. Showing a photo of their wedding day, he recalled a funny anecdote from the first night of their honeymoon.

First Dates

Arriving at their hotel room, the couple realised they’d been given two single beds by mistake. But they improvised by pushing the two together. “When we went to bed and got together in the middle, the bed spread apart and we ended up on the floor,” he said, with tears filling his eyes. “You don’t forget things like that,” he sobbed. “I can’t help it... I can’t forget.” He told the camera: “We adored each other. I think I knew love.”

Naturally, people couldn’t handle it.

@Channel4 Oh bless him 😭 What a beautiful thing to have loved like that ❤️ I hope he finds a new love ❤️ — Olivia G.A. Olsson (@OliOlsson) April 25, 2017

@Channel4 Oh this absolutely got me, what a lovely lovely man x — Tara (@TaraJsy) April 25, 2017

Raymon was paired with pensioner Cecilia, whose age wasn’t disclosed on the show. Cecilia also grew tearful as she remembered her late boyfriend Tom, who died two years ago. Cecilia was nominated for the show by her granddaughter, without her knowing, while Raymon put himself forward after growing tired of being alone, explaining that the only people he spoke to were supermarket staff. The pair got on very well and their date ended with the pair waltzing around the restaurant, after both confirming that they would like to see each other again.

Raymon and Cecelia: Dancing to the same tune. 💃❤️ #FirstDates pic.twitter.com/Q3mAQOdQTg — First Dates (@FirstDates) April 25, 2017