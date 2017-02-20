92-Year-Old Bridesmaid Brings All The Joy To Her Granddaughter's Wedding

A 92-year-old bridesmaid has stolen hearts everywhere after starring in a touching photo with her granddaughter on her wedding day.
The woman, pictured in a lace top, blue skirt and matching headband, was photographed cuddling her granddaughter with a huge smile on her face.
Just look at them ❤️
The wonderful snap was shared on Reddit by the bride, Rachel (rachelamandamay), who said: “At 92 years young, my granny was the most beautiful bridesmaid! I am so fortunate!”
According to Rachel, her grandmother is incredibly active for her age.
“She swims one mile/week, line dances and still owns and maintains her own home,” the bride wrote in a comment on the post.