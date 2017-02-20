All Sections
    20/02/2017 12:47 GMT

    92-Year-Old Bridesmaid Brings All The Joy To Her Granddaughter's Wedding

    Love this so much ❤️

    A 92-year-old bridesmaid has stolen hearts everywhere after starring in a touching photo with her granddaughter on her wedding day.

    The woman, pictured in a lace top, blue skirt and matching headband, was photographed cuddling her granddaughter with a huge smile on her face.

    Just look at them ❤️

    Reddit / rachelamandamay

    The wonderful snap was shared on Reddit by the bride, Rachel (rachelamandamay), who said: “At 92 years young, my granny was the most beautiful bridesmaid! I am so fortunate!”

    According to Rachel, her grandmother is incredibly active for her age.

    “She swims one mile/week, line dances and still owns and maintains her own home,” the bride wrote in a comment on the post. 

    Best Wedding Photos Of The 2016
    Conversations