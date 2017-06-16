A Camembert Shortage Is Hitting The World, This Is Not A Drill

Nothing beats baked Camembert with crusty bread, but there’s bad news for fans of the decedent treat.

Camembert could be heading towards extinction.

Although supermarket shelves are stocked with wheels of cheese that look like Camembert, many are simply copycats that aren’t made with the same love and affection as the real deal.

In fact, a recent Bloomberg report uncovered that out of the three hundred and sixty million wheels of ‘Camembert’ made in France each year, just four have true Camembert credentials.