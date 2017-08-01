According to Entertainment Weekly , the group sent an email to reporters at the weekend claiming to have episodes from HBO’s two series Ballers and Room 104 along with possibly a script of next week’s Game of Thrones episode.

A group of hackers claim to have the script from an upcoming episode of the TV series Game of Thrones .

In the email the hackers said: “Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening.”

“What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

So far the hackers have failed to expand on whether they have any actual episodes of Game of Thrones.

In a statement HBO confirmed that it had been victim of a cyber attack, however failed to reveal any information on what was taken from their systems.