A Hummus Festival Is Coming To The UK And You're All Invited

A hummus festival is coming to Manchester, at which chickpea lovers will be invited to gather in a celebration of the legendary dip.

The festival will include an array of tasting tables where visitors can sample different homemade hummus recipes, then purchase a pot of their favourite for just £1.

The vegan-friendly event (none of the pots contain animal by-products) is being hosted by the University of Manchester’s Lebanese Society and is open to both students and members of the public. It will also include activities to keep crowds entertained throughout the day, such as a blindfolded hummus tasting competition (sign us up).