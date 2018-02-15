A Hummus Festival Is Coming To The UK And You're All Invited

A hummus festival is coming to Manchester, at which chickpea lovers will be invited to gather in a celebration of the legendary dip.
The festival will include an array of tasting tables where visitors can sample different homemade hummus recipes, then purchase a pot of their favourite for just £1.
The vegan-friendly event (none of the pots contain animal by-products) is being hosted by the University of Manchester’s Lebanese Society and is open to both students and members of the public. It will also include activities to keep crowds entertained throughout the day, such as a blindfolded hummus tasting competition (sign us up).
Laura Najem, founder of the university’s Lebanese Society, told Manchester Evening News the club helps “bring Lebanese students together to make them feel at home in Manchester”.
“The Lebanese Society committee did some research and noticed that there was a great demand for hummus between students. However, the hummus that students buy at local stores does not have the same taste as the authentic one that is made back home in Lebanon,” she said. “Therefore, this was how the idea for hummus festival was developed.”
The festival will take place at the University of Manchester’s student union from 10am to 4pm on 1 March 2018. A whopping 3,900 people have already said they’re interested in attending the hummus festival on the event’s Facebook page. So if you can’t squeeze in on the day, or you don’t want to wait until March to chow down on some delicious hummus, check out some of our favourite recipes from around the world below.
