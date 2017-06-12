Abercrombie & Fitch Criticised For Tweet Saying Pride Month Is 'Not Just For LGBTQ People'

Abercrombie & Fitch has received criticism for a tweet about a merchandiser’s views on Pride.

Pride month - a four-week celebration of the LGBTQ community - is currently taking place across the world throughout June.

The American fashion retailer, took to Twitter on Sunday 11 June saying:

“The pride community is everybody, not just LGBTQ people,” according to Attitude.

The tweet, which was attributed to Kayla - a merchandiser for the brand - was linked to the brand’s collaboration with The Trevor Project for their Made For Love campaign. It has since been deleted.