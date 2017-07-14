One of the victims of the spate of acid attacks has said he does not feel safe in London because of what happened.

UberEats driver Jabed Hussain, 32, was one of five victims targeted in the spate of attacks that all took place within 90 minutes on Thursday evening.

Another victim, 24, who has not been named, has suffered “life-changing” injuries.

“I’m really scared. I’m not safe. I live in one of the most multicultural cities in the world but I don’t feel safe. I just want to know why,” Hussain told Channel 4 News after being treated in hospital.

He said that, after having the acid thrown in his face, he turned his face away and suffered a second attack.

He then ran away and screamed for help as he felt a huge pain in the left hand side of his face but others were too frightened to do anything.