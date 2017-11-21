A Zimbabwe activist breaking down in tears of joy after Robert Mugabe’s resignation has embodied the celebrations across the country that have welcomed the end of his 37-year rule.

Thousands of people have poured onto the streets of Harare to celebrate the 93-year-old quitting by letter on Tuesday. Mugabe has been in power since independence from the UK in 1980 and transformed a prosperous nation into an economic basket case.

As footage showed cars beeping and people dancing as they waved flags, one woman who appeared on the BBC captured the mood.

When asked by reporter Ben Brown what the end of Mugabe meant to her, the unnamed woman said: