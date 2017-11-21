Thousands have poured into the streets of Zimbabwe’s capital to celebrate after Robert Mugabe finally resigned as president. Parliament’s speaker Jacob Mudenda said the 93-year-old resigned by letter on Tuesday, ending his 37 years in office, having been in power since independence in 1980. Footage showed cars beeping and as people danced in Harare, waving flags.

MARCO LONGARI via Getty Images People celebrate Mugabe's resignation in Harare

Some people were holding posters of Zimbabwean army chief Constantino Chiwenga and former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking this month triggered the military takeover that forced Mugabe to resign. Mnangagwa will take over as leader within 48 hours, a ruling party official said. The jubilation extended to Zimbabwe’s parliament, which had been about to impeach Mugabe when news of his resignation reached them. They had just begun an impeachment process that seemed to be the only legal way to force him out.

JEKESAI NJIKIZANA via Getty Images Zimbawe's MPs celebrate after Mugabe's resignation

Mugabe been desperately clinging on as Zimbabwean President since the ruling ZANU-PF party sacked him as party leader lover the weekend and he missed Monday’s midday (10am GMT) deadline to resign or face impeachment. His grip on power has weakened since Wednesday, when the army intervened. Although military officials denied the intervention was a coup.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Robert Mugabe has been under pressure to resign as leader of Zimbabwe since the military takeover last week.

Zimbabwean journalist Georgina Godwin, who was kicked out of the country under Mugabe for setting up a broadcast station and came to Britain, wept live on air when the news was given to her on LBC.

Zimbabwean journalist @georginagodwin sheds tears of joy as news breaks of Robert Mugabe’s resignation - @ShelaghFogarty pic.twitter.com/e76jrGDvwZ — LBC (@LBC) November 21, 2017

His letter said he was resigned to allow a “smooth transfer” of power. Mugabe was given less than 24 hours to quit as head of state or face impeachment in an attempt to secure a peaceful end to his tenure. Many anticipated that Mugabe would use his address to the nation on Sunday as an opportunity to announce he was stepping down. But he gave no indication of ending his tenure as Zimbabwe’s leader and signed off with the words: “I thank you and goodnight.” Following Mugabe’s address, the leader of Zimbabwe’s war veterans said impeachment plans would go ahead as scheduled after Mugabe defied expectations. “Either somebody within ZANU-PF didn’t tell him what had happened within his own party, so he went and addressed that meeting oblivious, or (he was) blind or deaf to what his party has told him,” Chris Mutsvangwa said.

Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters Protesters calling for Robert Mugabe to step down as leader of Zimbabwe.