Emmerdale’ actor Adam Thomas has admitted that he has his wife Caroline, have decided to ban kids’ TV show ‘Horrid Henry’ from their house. This is after their three-year-old son Teddy James started acting out and copying the character’s bad behaviour.

Anyone else banned there kid from watching horrid Henry or is it just us ? 🙈 — adam thomas (@adamthomas21) September 12, 2017

Henry is renowned for playing pranks, rule-breaking and generally being unable to deal with authority - every parent’s worst nightmare.

😂😂 teds literally turned into horrid Henry haha — adam thomas (@adamthomas21) September 12, 2017

Taking to his Twitter account, the 30-year-old dad asked other parents if they would consider banning shows for the same reason, and many revealed they already had. Plenty of other parents were quick to agree with Thomas that their children copied the bad behaviour, resulting in them banning both the show and books.

Yup we did!! Our daughter kept calling me a worm 😂 — sara fender (@SaraFender) September 12, 2017

Eva's obsessed with Horrid Henry! It gives her inspiration — Lisa Kos (@Kossybum) September 12, 2017

Yes we have my 6 year old turns into a total brat and my 2 year old runs round pulling his ears saying na na na na na 😩😩 — Rachael Newson (@rachfoth) September 13, 2017

My brother was messing my mums room up, pulling all the clothes out the wardrobes because of that show 😂😂 — Bethany (@beth_coxon19) September 12, 2017

Omg!! My child has turned into horrid harry! He's banned from watching it now 😡 😤 — Emma (@EmmaHoltom14) September 12, 2017

I had to ban my two as well!!! 🙈 it's awful! They were coming out with all sorts from moody Margaret!!! 🤣🤣 x — Laura preston (@MissLJPreston) September 12, 2017

My child caused so much damage with a water pistol after 'hanging with Henry' that I had to claim on my house insurance. Banned for 2 years — lisa scott (@L75A) September 13, 2017

We have to! Turns her into the devil. — Lily Blake Lifestyle (@LilyBlifestyle) September 13, 2017

I did!!!! My daughter turned into a right little bugger watching that🙈 — Nikki Garton (@NikkinakG) September 12, 2017

Banned my daughter 11 years ago! Dreadful program — Deborah Coggin (@DACorah) September 12, 2017

Banned mine years ago. Absolute shite and no moral message whatsoever. Don't even let her touch the books. — Paul Roundell (@rnd3l) September 12, 2017

One parent even had a “lightbulb moment” and realised that her daughter’s recent bout of bad behaviour might have something to do with their TV choices.

Omg a light bulb just went off. My daughter has been so naughty since she started watching Horrid Henry!! Banned in this house — NICOLA GUY (@NICOLAGUY) September 13, 2017

And this isn’t a recent development, there is even a Mumsnet thread from 2006 that establishes a link between ‘Horrid Henry’ and kids acting up. On Common Sense Media, a platform for parents and educators to discuss children’s TV and media-consumption habits, there is much agreement that parents should not allow their children to watch ‘Horrid Henry’. But there are some parents who said that Thomas shouldn’t stop his son from watching it, and the behaviour would improve after a short period of time.

Aww let him watch it,my son was horrid Henry and he used to call his sister perfect Peter,he will grow out of it trust me😂😂😂 — Dee Ryan (@DeeRyan4) September 12, 2017

We tried but the 'copying' does disappear!! The best episode has to be the one with 'farty pretzels'.. #easilyamusedparent — Kerry Davidson (@kdavi8112) September 13, 2017

Also, it isn’t just ‘Horrid Henry’ as parents were quick to mention other programs that have inspired their children to do things they’re not meant to be doing.

We banned Power Rangers after I was ninja-kicked in the face by my 5 year old. — rach hardy mitchell (@mitch1974) September 12, 2017

I banned peppa pig 😂🙈 — Sarah B (@sillycilla85) September 12, 2017

Me too! I find Peppa can be so bratty! 😂😂 — Lizzy Beynon (@LizzyBeynon) September 13, 2017

Yeh Peppa pig got alot to answer for aswell 😂😂 — Andrea Jones (@AndreaJ62611511) September 13, 2017