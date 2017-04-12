A young father had a brush with death after he was bitten by a 3ft long adder in a London nature reserve. Josh Rose was enjoying a picnic on Saturday with his two sons when he saw the reptile crawl into the bottom of his two-year-old’s pushchair. The 27-year-old was bitten on the index finger when he tried to get it out and went into anaphylactic shock – a severe allergic reaction which can cause a dangerous drop in blood pressure.

Josh Rose The adder that bit Josh Rose on Hounslow Heath on Saturday

He told The Sun: “I was paralysed, my blood started to clot and I couldn’t speak, I was foaming at the mouth. “I could hear everyone talking but couldn’t open my eyes or speak. It was horrible.” The builder was treated at the scene by paramedics then rushed to West Middlesex Hospital where he was given anti-venom. So severe was Rose’s reaction, he was taken to intensive care where his family feared he would slip away.

Josh Rose Josh Rose in West Middlesex Hospital

But 24 hours later he was released and on Wednesday told Huffington Post UK he was feeling “much better” after being treated with anti-venom. Anti-venoms are antidotes to snake venom and contain antibodies which neutralise the effects of the toxins. The adder is the only venomous snake in the UK, where around 100 bites are reported each year. Death from adder bites are rare, with just 14 reported since records began in 1876, with the last occurring in 1975.

Josh Rose Rose was taken into intensive care but released 24 hours later