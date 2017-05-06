Hello? Is that you Adele? The ‘Someone Like You’ singer looks unrecognisable after transforming herself into Catherine Tate’s character, ‘Nan’. The singer donned the same frizzy ginger wig, comfy cardi and specs as the foul-mouthed character, who featured in Catherine’s BBC sketch show.

Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x A post shared by Adele (@adele) on May 5, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

It was all in aid of the singer’s birthday, as she turned 29 on Friday (5 May). Sharing a snap of her new look on Instagram, she wrote: “Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x.” As well as turning one year older, Adele has plenty more to celebrate after she was named the richest musician under 30 in the UK. The singer topped this year’s Sunday Times Rich List after another hugely successful year, which saw her play to more than a million fans on a mammoth world tour.

PA Wire/PA Images

The tour, which took in Europe, America, Australia and New Zealand, helped her bank balance rise to £125 million, putting her on a level playing field with Queen guitarist Brian May. But while the ‘Hello’ singer’s fortune is undeniably impressive, it’s just a drop in the ocean compared to some of the other stars on the list. Making up the top five are Sir Mick Jagger (£250 million), Sir Elton John (£290 million) and U2 (on a collective wealth of £548 million). Ahead of them is Andrew Lloyd Webber, who is said to be worth £740 million, while Paul McCartney tops the list, with an estimated wealth of a whopping £780 million.