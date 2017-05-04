Adele has risen to become one of the 20 highest-earning stars in British music, following the huge success of her mammoth world tour.
Last year, Adele kicked off her first tour in five years, touring all over Europe before a string of live shows in North America, eventually taking the show to Australia and New Zealand earlier in 2017.
The tour saw her wealth rise to £125 million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List (via The Sun), putting her on a level playing field with Queen guitarist Brian May.
Adele is one of just two women to make the list of the top 20, with Olivia and Dhani Harrison, the wife and son of the late George Harrison, on a collective wealth of £210 million.
And while the ‘Hello’ singer’s fortune is undeniably impressive, it’s just a drop in the ocean compared to some of the other stars on the list.
Making up the top five are Sir Mick Jagger (£250 million), Sir Elton John (£290 million) and U2 (on a collective wealth of £548 million).
Ahead of them is Andrew Lloyd Webber, who is said to be worth £740 million, while Paul McCartney tops the list, with an estimated wealth of a whopping £780 million.
Addressing the fact that the highest-earners in British music are all of a certain age, list compiler Robert Watts remarked that it could be down to veteran acts charging much heftier ticket prices, adding: “It seems rock music, be it performing or watching, is no longer just for the young.”
Also on the top 20 earners are Sir Rod Stewart, Robbie Williams, Ozzy Osbourne and Sting.
Adele’s world tour will wrap up this summer, with four live shows scheduled at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium in July.
It’s no surprise to see her on the list of top earners, with reports earlier this year claiming she made as much as half a million pounds a night on her recent tour.