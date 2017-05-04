Adele has risen to become one of the 20 highest-earning stars in British music, following the huge success of her mammoth world tour.

Last year, Adele kicked off her first tour in five years, touring all over Europe before a string of live shows in North America, eventually taking the show to Australia and New Zealand earlier in 2017.

The tour saw her wealth rise to £125 million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List (via The Sun), putting her on a level playing field with Queen guitarist Brian May.