In a world where afro hair is still often considered unprofessional, one photographer has chosen to highlight its beauty in the most charming way.

Jessica Madavo’s photo series features young black women in various scenarios, all proudly wearing their natural hair.

Her work has been shortlisted in Dazed magazine’s third photography initiative, which aims to support young talent and shine a spotlight on the many issues that impact British youths today.

Madavo, a London-based South African photographer, aims to “highlight an empowering alternative to pervasive western beauty standards.”

From the shortlist of 20 photography projects, Madavo’s take on the beauty of natural, afro hair stood out.