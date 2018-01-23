Theresa May’s Government lacks “either the ability or the willingness” to deliver a fairer society and is consumed by Brexit, Alan Milburn has said.

The former chief of the Social Mobility Commission resigned alongside four other commissioners last year, claiming ministers were failing to heal Britain’s glaring social divides.

Milburn, who was Labour health minister under Tony Blair, said he repeatedly approached No 10 and No 11 for support, to no avail.

David Cameron’s had government asked his Commission to report directly to the PM, he added, but discussions “went into the void” when May took power and “got worse” after the General Election.

Milburn told the Commons Education Committee that “it didn’t seem that the government had either the ability or the willingness” to put “shoulders to the wheel,” despite some valiant efforts by Justine Greening - the former Education Secretary effectively sacked in the Cabinet reshuffle.

He went on: “Now, why was that? It’s pretty obvious in a sense and perhaps it’s understandable. There is a huge issue before the country and that is Brexit. It’s fiercely complex. It’s probably the most complex international negotiation that there has ever been.

“The conclusion that I certainly reached was that the Government lacked the headspace or the bandwidth to match the rhetoric of healing social division with the reality.”

Saying Brexit had left the Commission’s work in “no man’s land”, he added: “There was no conversation. There was no response.”

A number of posts with the body lay vacant and Milburn made recommendations but “all were rejected” and “it became increasingly obvious there was disengagement”.