PMQs: Parents Asked To Clean School Toilets Because Of Tory Funding Cuts, Warns Labour MP

A Labour MP has claimed Tory funding cuts mean a school in Southampton has been forced to ask parents to “clean the school toilets”.

Speaking at PMQ’s this afternoon, Alan Whitehead invited Theresa May to join him in a tour of the schools in his constituency, saying she would find them in “despair”.

According to the MP for Southampton Test, there has been a 10% cut to pupil funding in his constituency, the equivalent of £475 per student or “almost 400 teaching jobs across the city”.