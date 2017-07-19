Aldi has announced they have dropped the price of their school uniform package from £5 down to £3.75.
The package includes two polo shirts, a round-neck jumper and a skirt or pair of trousers for all sizes (ages four to 11 years).
The range is available in stores nationwide and some items are also available to buy online.
Polo shirts come in blue or white, trousers and skirts come in black and grey, and jumpers in red and navy blue.
Tony Baines, managing director for corporate buying at Aldi, said: “We understand that sending the kids back to school is an expensive time for families and we make it our mission to ensure that we aren’t beaten on quality or on price.
“That’s why we’re reducing the price of our package; two polo shirts, a sweater and a skirt or a pair of trousers - to £3.75”
The school uniform range also includes PE kits, school shoes, school bags and stationery. Here are some of their pieces in the range.
The low price rivals the package offered by Lidl. The supermarket announced on 13 July that they were offering a full school uniform for £3.75.
Parents can pick up a plain skirt or trousers for just £1.25 each, a pack of two polo shirts for £1.25 and a sweatshirt or cardigan for £1.25.