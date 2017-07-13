Parents can pick up a plain skirt or trousers for just £1.25 each, a pack of two polo shirts for £1.25 and a sweatshirt or cardigan for £1.25.

The high-street retailer’s back to school range will be on sale from Thursday 20 July and cater for ages four to 12.

The supermarket is offering polo shirts in pale blue or white, and jumpers in navy blue, grey or red.

The trousers and skirt are available in black or grey.

As well as the staple pieces, Lidl will be selling other school items including a pinafore dress for £2.99, plimsolls for £1.99 and leather school shoes for just £6.99.

Ryan McDonnell, commercial director at Lidl UK, said: “We have always been committed to helping households save money on everyday family essentials, and school uniforms should be no exception.

“Customers shouldn’t have to choose between price and quality, which is why we’ve launched this extensive and affordable ‘Back to School’ range, giving them the best of both worlds

“Each item of clothing has been thoroughly tested by an independent institute, and importantly they have also been tested by real families via the Mumsnet community, to ensure that they are of the exacting quality that our customers rightfully expect.”

If you’re keen to grab a bargain, though, you better be quick. Last year, the school uniform sold out in just one week.

Here are a few of the pieces.