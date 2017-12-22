All Sections
    Aldi Skipton Stabbing Of Jodie Willsher Sees Man Charged With Murder

    Neville Hord has been remanded in custody.

    22/12/2017 20:06 GMT | Updated 18 hours ago

    A man has been charged with murder after supermarket worker Jodie Willsher was stabbed to death in an Aldi store in Skipton, North Yorkshire Police said on Friday. 

    The mother-of-one died on Thursday after being rushed to Airedale General Hospital following the attack at the Keighley Road store around 3.30pm. 

    Jodie Willsher/Facebook
    Mother-of-one Jodie Willsher was killed while working at Aldi

    Neville Hord, from Skipton, has been remanded in custody over the 30-year-old’s death.

    The 44-year-old is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, the BBC reported.

    Jodie’s husband Malcolm Willsher paid an emotional tribute to his wife on Friday, saying: “She was lovely and warm and always had a smile on her face.

    North Yorkshire Police
    Jodie's husband Malcolm Willsher remembered his wife as always having a smile on her face

    She was amazing, beautiful and a lovely person. She was a doting mother and a loving wife.”

    Police yesterday credited “brave members of staff and public” who detained the attacker before they arrived. 

    Google Maps
    The stabbing occurred at Aldi in Skipton

    Detectives have urged any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

    Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

    Please quote reference number 12170227342 when providing details about this incident.

