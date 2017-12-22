A man has been charged with murder after supermarket worker Jodie Willsher was stabbed to death in an Aldi store in Skipton, North Yorkshire Police said on Friday. The mother-of-one died on Thursday after being rushed to Airedale General Hospital following the attack at the Keighley Road store around 3.30pm.

Jodie Willsher/Facebook Mother-of-one Jodie Willsher was killed while working at Aldi

Neville Hord, from Skipton, has been remanded in custody over the 30-year-old’s death. The 44-year-old is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, the BBC reported. Jodie’s husband Malcolm Willsher paid an emotional tribute to his wife on Friday, saying: “She was lovely and warm and always had a smile on her face.

North Yorkshire Police Jodie's husband Malcolm Willsher remembered his wife as always having a smile on her face

She was amazing, beautiful and a lovely person. She was a doting mother and a loving wife.” Police yesterday credited “brave members of staff and public” who detained the attacker before they arrived.

Bless you, Wilfred Beattie.



"he punched the man accused of the murder in the face several times before dragging him to the floor and restraining him."



RIP Jodie Wilsher.

"Wilfred regularly spoke to Willsher, 'lovely lass who is always bubbly.'"https://t.co/iZC7L5FVs6 — cheb (@dasmunatic) December 22, 2017

Google Maps The stabbing occurred at Aldi in Skipton