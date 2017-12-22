A man has been charged with murder after supermarket worker Jodie Willsher was stabbed to death in an Aldi store in Skipton, North Yorkshire Police said on Friday.
The mother-of-one died on Thursday after being rushed to Airedale General Hospital following the attack at the Keighley Road store around 3.30pm.
Neville Hord, from Skipton, has been remanded in custody over the 30-year-old’s death.
The 44-year-old is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, the BBC reported.
Jodie’s husband Malcolm Willsher paid an emotional tribute to his wife on Friday, saying: “She was lovely and warm and always had a smile on her face.
She was amazing, beautiful and a lovely person. She was a doting mother and a loving wife.”
Police yesterday credited “brave members of staff and public” who detained the attacker before they arrived.
Detectives have urged any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote reference number 12170227342 when providing details about this incident.