Aldi Launches Budget Wooden Toy Range For Kids Just In Time For Christmas

Wooden toys are high on many parents’ Christmas shopping lists this year, so Aldi’s brand-new kids’ collection is very well timed.

The budget supermarket has unveiled its new wooden toy range that is set to launch in store and online on 26 October.

The retailer’s collection of toys includes rocking horses, a wooden railway and smaller wooden kitchen play sets.

The best news is, the prices aren’t going to break the bank. The wooden vehicles start from £6.99 and you can take home a wooden kitchen for under £30.

As ever, you have to be quick as once they’re gone, they’re gone.

