‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars Alexandra Burke and Debbie McGee have laughed off reports that they’re secretly feuding backstage, reassuring fans that this definitely isn’t the case.

On Friday (17 November) morning, a tabloid newspaper claimed the pair were “barely talking” as the gang prepare to take part in this weekend’s Blackpool special.

But it didn’t take long for the women to slam the claims, with Debbie tweeting a snap of herself and the former ‘X Factor’ star: