‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars Alexandra Burke and Debbie McGee have laughed off reports that they’re secretly feuding backstage, reassuring fans that this definitely isn’t the case.
On Friday (17 November) morning, a tabloid newspaper claimed the pair were “barely talking” as the gang prepare to take part in this weekend’s Blackpool special.
But it didn’t take long for the women to slam the claims, with Debbie tweeting a snap of herself and the former ‘X Factor’ star:
“What a load of codswallop the papers write,” she added alongside the pic. “@alexandramusic and I have been.mates since day 1. Feel the love.”
Alexandra then replied to her fellow contestant, writing: “Love you Debbie xx.”
Alexandra and Debbie aren’t the only ‘Strictly’ 2017 stars to be at the centre of “feud” reports, though there’s a little bit more to say on those surrounding Shirley Ballas and Brendan Cole.
The new head judge and veteran pro dancer clashed multiple times in the weeks before Brendan and his partner Charlotte Hawkins left the competition, but Brendan denied claims he’d been “hurling abuse” at Shirley as she gave scores to other pairs.
Speaking on ‘Lorraine’, he couldn’t resist a cheeky dig though, adding: “I don’t necessarily like what she was doing to us and our little journey on ‘Strictly’, [but] the BBC are loving her and the fans are loving her - some are hating her...”