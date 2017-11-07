Jonathan Brady - PA Images via Getty Images Gorka Marquez and Alexandra Burke

But Alexandra says things are actually so rosy between her and Gorkathat they’re even spending time with each other outside of rehearsals for the BBC dance show. She told Radio Times: “There have been stories in the newspapers that we’ve fallen out, which are just ridiculous. We are such close friends, I honestly don’t think I’ve ever had a connection with someone like this before. “Even when we’re not in the rehearsal room together, we’re constantly in touch. Last Sunday, our one day off, he messaged me to say he missed me, so we FaceTimed. “We’ve also decided to start training together in the gym… so when we finish rehearsals at Elstree a bit earlier, we’re going to fit a gym session in.”

BBC

The 29-year-old singer also admitted that she understands why so many celebrity contestants succumb to the ‘Strictly’ curse, and end up romantically involved with their dance partners. “I do get the whole Strictly curse thing, because you’re so close to somebody and you have to have such a strong connection on the dance floor, but Gorka and I really are just very good friends,” she says. “Admittedly, all this means I hardly see my boyfriend, Josh, but he totally understands.” She adds: “I wouldn’t say it’s like a brother-sister relationship because if I saw him as a brother it would be really weird going nose-to-nose to him and doing the rumba – which I’m really looking forward to – but I feel completely at ease with him and we have a very special connection.” Read Alexandra’s column in this week’s Radio Times, on sale now. www.radiotimes.com

Radio Times