With 12 couples still in the competition, the songs and dances being performed in this week’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live show have been revealed.
After getting the first ‘10’ of the series from three of the four judges, Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez will be following their stunning Jive with a Samba routine, set to the Ed Sheeran hit ‘Shape Of You’.
Meanwhile, Davood Ghadami will be hoping he can turn things around after coming dangerously close to leaving the show last week, when he and Nadiya Bychkova perform their first Jive to ‘Tell Her About It’ by Billy Joel.
Historically, the Jive is a good way to win plaudits from the ‘Strictly’ judges, and viewers, with reigning champion Joanne Clifton claiming in her Radio Times column this week: “I don’t know whether there’s something about the Jive but it seems to go down really, really well.
“There was Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani’s ‘Pulp Fiction’ performance in 2015, and it’s really strange because last year in week four, Ore and I did the Jive and we also scored three 10s and a 9!”
Here’s what the rest of the contestants will be performing…
- Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez will dance the Samba to ‘Shape Of You’ by Ed Sheeran
- Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara will dance the Waltz to ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ by Elvis Presley
- Brian Conley and Amy Dowden will dance the Jive to ‘It’s Not Unusual’ by Tom Jones
- Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova will dance the Jive to ‘Tell Her About It’ by Billy Joel
- Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice will dance the Rumba to ‘Baby Can I Hold You’ by Tracy Chapman
- Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec will dance the Foxtrot to ‘Believe’ by Madilyn Bailey
- Joe McFadden and Katya Jones will dance the Paso Doble to ’Diablo Rojo’ by Rodrigo y Gabriela
- Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse will dance the Quickstep to ‘Part-Time Lover’ by Stevie Wonder
- Mollie King and AJ Pritchard will dance the Viennese Waltz to ‘Anyone Who Had A Heart’ by Cilla Black
- Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke will perform the Samba to ‘Love Is In The Air’ by John Paul Young
- Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton will Charleston to ‘Fit As A Fiddle’ by Gene Kelly
- Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton will perform the Cha Cha to ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ by Little Mix
See how the celebrities and their professional partners get on in Saturday’s (21 October) live show, kicking off at 6.35pm on BBC One.