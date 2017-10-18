With 12 couples still in the competition, the songs and dances being performed in this week’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live show have been revealed.

After getting the first ‘10’ of the series from three of the four judges, Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez will be following their stunning Jive with a Samba routine, set to the Ed Sheeran hit ‘Shape Of You’.

Meanwhile, Davood Ghadami will be hoping he can turn things around after coming dangerously close to leaving the show last week, when he and Nadiya Bychkova perform their first Jive to ‘Tell Her About It’ by Billy Joel.

BBC

Historically, the Jive is a good way to win plaudits from the ‘Strictly’ judges, and viewers, with reigning champion Joanne Clifton claiming in her Radio Times column this week: “I don’t know whether there’s something about the Jive but it seems to go down really, really well.

Here’s what the rest of the contestants will be performing…

Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez will dance the Samba to ‘Shape Of You’ by Ed Sheeran

Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara will dance the Waltz to ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ by Elvis Presley

Brian Conley and Amy Dowden will dance the Jive to ‘It’s Not Unusual’ by Tom Jones

Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova will dance the Jive to ‘Tell Her About It’ by Billy Joel

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice will dance the Rumba to ‘Baby Can I Hold You’ by Tracy Chapman

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec will dance the Foxtrot to ‘Believe’ by Madilyn Bailey

Joe McFadden and Katya Jones will dance the Paso Doble to ’ Diablo Rojo’ by Rodrigo y Gabriela

Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse will dance the Quickstep to ‘Part-Time Lover’ by Stevie Wonder

Mollie King and AJ Pritchard will dance the Viennese Waltz to ‘Anyone Who Had A Heart’ by Cilla Black

Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke will perform the Samba to ‘Love Is In The Air’ by John Paul Young

Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton will Charleston to ‘Fit As A Fiddle’ by Gene Kelly

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton will perform the Cha Cha to ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ by Little Mix

See how the celebrities and their professional partners get on in Saturday’s (21 October) live show, kicking off at 6.35pm on BBC One.

