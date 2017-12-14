Alexandra Burke hasn’t had the easiest time away from the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ dancefloor during this year’s series, but her performance on it has given her plenty to smile about. It’s been revealed that the former ‘X Factor’ star has broken a ‘Strictly’ record by scoring the most 39s in the show’s history. Take that haters.

BBC Alexandra Burke

With five almost perfect scores to her name, Alexandra beat ‘Strictly’ alumni Harry Judd (2011), Rachel Stevens (2008) and Chelsee Healey (2011) who all held the joint record of four 39s. The news was revealed ahead of this weekend’s grand final, which will see Alexandra and her dance partner Gorka Marquez go up against Debbie McGee, Joe McFadden and Gemma Atkinson in a bid to win the glitterball trophy. And with Alexandra a consistent high-scorer, she could end up beating her own record during Saturday night’s series climax. Last week’s show also saw the singer score her first perfect score of the season, when her Salsa to CeCe Peniston’s ‘Finally’ bagged her a ten from all four judges.

BBC

Last week, Alexandra admitted that the negativity she has been on the receiving end of during her time on ‘Strictly’ has led to her bottling up her emotions. The 29-year-old says she’s now too self-conscious to show how she’s really feeling after she was repeatedly accused of being “fake” by some viewers on social media. Previously, she wrote an open letter to The Sun’s showbiz editor to address the “lies” she claims the newspaper had printed about her during her time on the show. The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ grand final airs at 6.30pm on Saturday 16 Dec on BBC One.