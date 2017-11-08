Alexandra Burke has a big challenge on her hands this weekend, as she’s been tasked with performing the first Argentine Tango of this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. The former ‘X Factor’ winner has been a frontrunner throughout the competition, and now that this week’s songs and dances have been announced, Alexandra and partner Gorka Marquez will no doubt be taking the opportunity to hold onto their place with their Argentine Tango, set to ‘Mi Confesion’ by Gotan Project.

Guy Levy/BBC Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez

After bagging the first perfect score of the series last week, Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice will be dancing the Salsa to ‘I Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You’ by Boys Town Gang. Meanwhile, last week’s results show was a less successful night for Mollie King and AJ Pritchard, who wound up in the bottom two for the second time this series. It’s been confirmed that this week the couple will be hopefully turning things around with their Paso Doble routine to ‘Layla’ by Derek and the Dominoes.

BBC/Guy Levy Mollie and AJ on the dance floor last week

Here’s the full list of what the stars and their partners will be performing this week… Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez will dance the Argentine Tango to ‘Mi Confesion’ by Gotan Project

Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova will dance the Charleston to ‘The Lambeth Walk’ by The Pasadena Roof Orchestra

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice will dance the Salsa to ‘I Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You’ by Boys Town Gang

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec will dance Viennese Waltz to ‘You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me’ by Brenda Lee

Joe McFadden and Katya Jones will dance the Rumba to ‘One’ by U2

Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse will dance the Foxtrot to ‘Someone Like You’ by Adele

Mollie King and AJ Pritchard will dance the Foxtrot to ‘Mack The Knife’

Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke will perform the Samba to ‘Love Is In The Air’ by Bobby Darin

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton will perform the Tango to ‘Firework’ by Katy Perry. Don’t miss this week’s ‘Strictly’ live show, kicking off at 6.45pm on Saturday night (11 November) on BBC One.