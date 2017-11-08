All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    'Strictly Come Dancing': Alexandra Burke Has A Big Challenge On Her Hands For This Weekend's Live Show

    And here's how Mollie King will hopefully be turning things around for herself.

    08/11/2017 11:32 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Alexandra Burke has a big challenge on her hands this weekend, as she’s been tasked with performing the first Argentine Tango of this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

    The former ‘X Factor’ winner has been a frontrunner throughout the competition, and now that this week’s songs and dances have been announced, Alexandra and partner Gorka Marquez will no doubt be taking the opportunity to hold onto their place with their Argentine Tango, set to ‘Mi Confesion’ by Gotan Project.

    Guy Levy/BBC
    Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez

    After bagging the first perfect score of the series last week, Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice will be dancing the Salsa to ‘I Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You’ by Boys Town Gang.

    Meanwhile, last week’s results show was a less successful night for Mollie King and AJ Pritchard, who wound up in the bottom two for the second time this series.

    It’s been confirmed that this week the couple will be hopefully turning things around with their Paso Doble routine to ‘Layla’ by Derek and the Dominoes.

    BBC/Guy Levy
    Mollie and AJ on the dance floor last week

    Here’s the full list of what the stars and their partners will be performing this week…

    • Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez will dance the Argentine Tango to ‘Mi Confesion’ by Gotan Project
    • Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova will dance the Charleston to ‘The Lambeth Walk’ by The Pasadena Roof Orchestra
    • Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice will dance the Salsa to ‘I Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You’ by Boys Town Gang
    • Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec will dance Viennese Waltz to ‘You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me’ by Brenda Lee
    • Joe McFadden and Katya Jones will dance the Rumba to ‘One’ by U2
    • Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse will dance the Foxtrot to ‘Someone Like You’ by Adele
    • Mollie King and AJ Pritchard will dance the Foxtrot to ‘Mack The Knife’
    • Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke will perform the Samba to ‘Love Is In The Air’ by Bobby Darin
    • Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton will perform the Tango to ‘Firework’ by Katy Perry.

    Don’t miss this week’s ‘Strictly’ live show, kicking off at 6.45pm on Saturday night (11 November) on BBC One.

