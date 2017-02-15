All Sections
    15/02/2017 12:19 GMT | Updated 02/03/2017 09:02 GMT

    Alicja Dworakowska: Police Search For Heavily Pregnant Missing Mum And Her Daughter, 5, From Leeds

    The pair were reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.

    Update: Alicja Dworakowska and her daughter have both been found ‘safe and well’, West Yorkshire Police said.

    Concern is growing for the safety of a heavily pregnant woman from Leeds who has gone missing with her five-year-old daughter.

    Alicja Dworakowska, 29, was reported missing from her home in Beeston, shortly after 4pm on Tuesday.

    West Yorkshire Police
    Police are searching for Alicja Dworakowska and her five-year-old daughter who were reported missing  on Tuesday

    Dworakowska, who is Polish, is described as white, with long blonde/ginger hair, and has freckles on her face.

    She is believed to be wearing a black water-repellent coat, police said.

    Her daughter is described as white, with blond hair. She is believed to be wearing a pink hat with earflaps, a beige coat and a pink dress.

    West Yorkshire Police
    Police are urging anyone with information about the pair's whereabouts to contact them

    Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are very concerned for Alicja and her daughter’s welfare and urgently need to trace her and check that she is okay.

    “We would ask that she contact us immediately.　

    “We would also like to hear from anyone who has seen them since yesterday afternoon or who has any information that could assist in tracing them.”　

    Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 1018 of February 14.

