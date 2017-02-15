Update: Alicja Dworakowska and her daughter have both been found ‘safe and well’, West Yorkshire Police said.

Concern is growing for the safety of a heavily pregnant woman from Leeds who has gone missing with her five-year-old daughter. Alicja Dworakowska, 29, was reported missing from her home in Beeston, shortly after 4pm on Tuesday.

Dworakowska, who is Polish, is described as white, with long blonde/ginger hair, and has freckles on her face. She is believed to be wearing a black water-repellent coat, police said. Her daughter is described as white, with blond hair. She is believed to be wearing a pink hat with earflaps, a beige coat and a pink dress.

